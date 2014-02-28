Nearshore Americas
Inflation and Remote Work Complicate US Tech Hiring
News Briefs

Inflation and Remote Work Complicate US Tech Hiring

Narayan Ammachchi
4 hours ago
Growing inflation and remote working trends have complicated tech hiring in the United States, with some companies refusing to recruit engineers with little experience.

Remote workers are being offered higher salaries than those willing to work at the office, according to a study by Hired.com.

“The hiring climate this year has been full of contradictions and challenges,” said Josh Brenner, Hired CEO. “We’ve seen climbing salaries, aggressive hiring and layoffs, all at once. However, the hiring landscape remains competitive as companies innovate and diversify their teams through remote work.”

Silicon Valley has remained the highest payer for tech workers in the United States, but other cities, such as Seattle and New York, are quickly catching up.

Candidates in the San Francisco Bay Area continue to see the highest salary offers at an average local wage of US$174,063, with Seattle (US$168,069), New York (US$161,128), Boston (US$158,548) and Austin (US$157,612), trailing behind.

“Average local salaries for candidates in mid-size markets (Boston, LA and Seattle) have quickly caught up to salaries on par with larger tech hubs (New York and SF),” the report noted.

However, rising inflation has left many tech workers saddened, with a large number of them continuing to look out for better opportunities.

“Despite overall tech salary increases in 2022, 42% of remote respondents and 29% of local respondents do not feel that their salaries have kept up with rising inflation and living costs,” the report pointed out.

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

