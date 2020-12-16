Nearshore Americas
Infographic: The Expertise that Drives the Nearshore Experience

Stephen Woodman
1 day ago
2020 was the year the Nearshore industry vaulted into the future. Changes that were scheduled to occur within the next five years were suddenly made reality, as the Covid-19 crisis fueled widespread technological adoption. 2021 represents an opportunity to cement many of changes that were unexpectedly forced onto the agenda by the pandemic. An obsession with customer experience (CX) will be at the center of every interaction or process. Clients will no longer be satisfied with ad-hoc work-from-home (WFH) arrangements but will instead demand sophisticated hybrid capabilities. Nearshore providers will look to apply artificial intelligence (AI), automation and cloud solutions to any areas they can.

Drawing on interviews with industry insiders, Nearshore Americas has created this infographic to illustrate the major trends we can expect in 2021.

Stephen Woodman

Stephen Woodman is an independent journalist based in the Mexican city of Guadalajara. He has six years’ experience covering business and culture in Latin America. Stephen has been published in numerous international media outlets, including The Financial Times, BBC News and Reuters. To share story ideas, drop him a note here

