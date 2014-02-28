Infosys to Double its Canadian Workforce

Infosys has announced plans to double its workforce in Canada over the next three years, as the Indian IT giant continues to capitalize on Canada’s economic and time zone alignment with the United States.

As the first step towards expanding operations, Infosys will launch a delivery center in Calgary, a city in the western Canadian province of Alberta.

The Calgary office will serve the company’s clients in the Central United States as well as large multinational firms operating in Alberta’s lucrative natural resources and energy industry, according to the company’s statement.

Infosys will hire people in tech hubs across the country. In Calgary alone, the company’s headcount is expected to jump to 500, says Infosys President Ravi Kumar.

The Bangalore, India-based firm employs 2,000 people in the North American country, nearly 1,500 of which joined in the last two years alone.

Finding tech talent is hard in this part of Canada, but, unlike the United States, Canada does not block IT firms from deploying foreign professionals in Canadian sites.

Infosys says it will identify potential workers at the country’s technology universities and later train them in the job. “We will offer them both skill and opportunities,” Ravi Kumar added.

Considering its press release, Infosys is hopeful of creating a “pipeline of talent” in the country by partnering with all tech universities, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo.