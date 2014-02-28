iQor Installs Call Center in Little-Known Trinidadian town

Outsourced customer services provider iQor has unveiled a large contact center in the little-known Trinidadian town of Chaguanas, nearly doubling its workforce on the Caribbean island.

The 40,000 square feet facility features as many as 600 seats, but iQor is talking about hiring 800 people. That’s because the call center firm will also take on board hundreds of remote workers.

The new hires will provide services including customer care, inbound and outbound sales, tech support, reservations, and collections.

Chaguanas is a small town 30 minutes from the capital of Port of Spain, but it has easy access to airports, hotels, and technology institutes, including the University of West Indies.

iQor’s other contact centers on the island are located in Wallerfield and Barataria. The call center firm has been widening its footprints in Trinidad & Tobago ever since it emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In the third quarter of 2021, it expanded its office in Wallerfield by 15,000 square feet, adding 200 more employees to the payroll.

The new call center will offer a “range of omnichannel customer support such as voice, chat, email, SMS, and social media powered by the latest digital technologies including intelligent automation, conversational AI, and speech analytics,” the company stated in a press release.