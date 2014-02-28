Nearshore Americas
iQor Trinidad
News Briefs

iQor Gears up to Launch its Third Contact Center in Trinidad

Narayan Ammachchi
US BPO firm iQor has begun building a contact center in the little-known Trinidadian town of Chaguanas. This will be the company’s third contact center on the Caribbean Island.

St. Petersburg, Fla-based iQor, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy barely a year ago, has vowed to hire around 1,000 professionals in Trinidad. The 40,000-square-foot facility features 600 seats.

If everything goes according to the plan, the call center will be up and running in January 2022.

“Chaguanas offers us the ability to tap into over 40,000 digital and socially savvy Trinidadians that are well suited to deliver a great customer experience for the world’s top brands,” said Dr. William Huggins, Vice President of Operations for iQor Trinidad.

iQor launched its operations in Trinidad in 2015 with around 200 agents. Today more than a thousand people work for the BPO on the island.

Chaguanas is a small town 30 minutes from the capital Port of Spain. But it has easy access to airports, hotels, and technology institutes, including the University of West Indies.

The Chaguanas site will be armed with new technology solutions – such as intelligent automation, conversational AI, and speech analytics- and provide a full range of omnichannel support such as voice, chat, email, SMS, and social media support, iQor stated.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

