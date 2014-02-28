Nearshore Americas
Itel Indiana
News Briefs

Itel Establishes its First Onshore Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Narayan Ammachchi
37 seconds ago
Jamaica’s BPO provider Itel has launched a contact center in Jeffersonville, Indiana, after landing a service contract with an American luxury fashion retailer.

The delivery center with 34,000 square feet of floor space will initially be staffed with 150 agents, growing to more than 300 by the end of 2022.

Itel has deployed dozens of customer service agents in the United States since 2018, but all of them work from home. This is the company’s first physical contact center in the North American country.

The BPO provider apparently agreed to set up the onshore delivery center after its client agreed to pay “above average hourly rates” for the service.

“Our nearshore centers are fully equipped to enhance the customer journey at incredible cost-savings, yet some clients want to be onshore – no matter the price,” says Yoni Epstein, Founder and CEO of Itel.

“Since expanding to the USA with our work-at-home operations in 2018, we have been eager as a company to officially land in America with a physical customer experience center.”

This has been a great year for Itel, during which it acquired Guyanese rival Emerge BPO, and expanded operations to South and Central America.  A delivery center in the United States further raises its prospect of winning more contracts in the days to come.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

