itel Announces Large Center in St Andrew to Mark 10th Anniversary

Caribbean BPO provider itel, which will celebrate its 10th year anniversary this year, has announced that it has begun building a delivery center in the St. Andrew area of Kingston, with a plan to add as many as 1,500 people to the payroll.

Itel is pouring US$7 million into the construction of this new office, which will have seating for 1,200 employees.

“This facility’s size, location, and amenities are unparalleled in Jamaica and will be a major differentiator for itel,” claimed Yoni Epstein, founding chairman & CEO of itel.

Itel is a Jamaican success story. It had barely seven people on its payroll when it began operations in the Montego Bay Free Zone in June 2012. Today, it has employed over 6,000 people with operations in as many as nine countries, according to Jamaica Observer.

Its headcount rose to 1,000 in 2017 when it acquired Granada Corporation, an American bilingual customer service provider with a focus on work-at-home delivery. Many of its US staff still work from home, although the company recently launched its first onshore center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The call center firm has made an enormous contribution to the growth of the BPO industry across the Caribbean. Analysts say that its speedy success has made it a role model for the region’s budding BPO operators.

itel also offers skill training for BPO workers to get promoted to senior roles in the industry. It has an alliance with the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC) to boost the BPO talent pool.