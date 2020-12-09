Jamaica’s GSAJ Urges Government to Extend Remote Work Policies

Jamaica’s BPO lobby group, the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), has urged the government to amend its regulations related to special economic zones, removing all the obstacles blocking BPO firms from adopting the work-from-home model.

Under the existing SEZ regulations, BPO employees in the country cannot take office devices, such as computers, to their home.

“Jamaica needs to quickly get a long-term policy supporting work from home within the existing SEZ and Customs policies,” demanded GSAG President Gloria Henry, according to Jamaica Observer.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government waived the restrictions temporarily. As a result, a large majority of the country’s BPO employees are currently working from home.

The lobby group is now demanding that the government either change the law or extend the waiver to an indefinite period. The waiver is slated to expire on December 31st.

Remote-working has not only made BPO providers more competitive, but it has also created more jobs in the industry, according to the Association.

“Actually, we are seeing an increase in the numbers of employed since August when just over 36,000 people were employed in the sector. Now, over 3,000 more jobs have been added, which is about an 8.3 percent increase in jobs since August,” Henry said.