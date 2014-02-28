Nearshore Americas
Jamaica curfews
News Briefs

Jamaica Imposes Weekend Curfews to Contain Coronavirus

Narayan Ammachchi
4 hours ago
Jamaica has begun imposing weekend curfews, as the Caribbean country does everything it can to contain the coronavirus.

Around 40,000 people have contracted the virus in the country so far since March 2020, with fatalities exceeding 600.

The country is reporting around 500 infections every day in the past few weeks. The healthcare sector is feeling the pressure, as the number of infections rises.

The social distancing measures are angering local residents, with many of them venting their anger on social media.

Businesses are abiding by the curfew orders, though. Streets in Kingston and Montego Bay were completely deserted last weekend, according to local newspapers.

“The busiest business areas surrounding Sam Sharpe Square in the second city and Kingston’s Half-Way-Tree hub resembled the kind of ghost town,” reported Caribbean Life News.

Critics of the curfew argue that sporadic lockdowns will not yield any results and that the virus will continue to spread. They say “complete lockdowns” can contain the virus.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has defended his measure, vowing to punish those who don’t wear masks and violate lockdown measures.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

Topics