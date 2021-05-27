Jamaica Lauded for Work From Home Adaptability

Flow has been investing to expand its capabilities after experiencing a 47% increase in bandwidth consumption in 2020

In a region where the pandemic has shown many government shortcomings, Jamaica’s public sector took consistent steps to accelerate the transition to digitalization. Jamaican authorities have been developing the ‘gov.jm’ project, directed at creating an e-governance platform to integrate all government services. With a new data privacy law and the National Identification System (NIDS) Bill, which is intended to provide a secure structure to storage identity information, the country is building a new kind of digital business environment.

The private sector has taken a lead role as well. Industries such as BPO, which employs 43,000 workers across the island, managed to move a large number of people into the work from home mode.

“At the beginning of the pandemic our demand was met with a peak of 50% of our staff moved to work from home. Our team members were escorted to their homes to help with set up and test system speeds. We reached a point where our clients couldn’t decipher our brick-and-mortar agents and at home agents. This has been a process in which the government has played a big role in our decisions for how to scale work from home agents,” said Jake Becker, VP of Operations at Teleperformance Jamaica.

Business Continuity and Diversification

The ability of companies like Teleperformance to rapidly adapt their business operation is not a casual result. “We had started upscaling the value chain with various GSAJ projects. We were already working to prepare the smaller firms, helping them to repurpose their business models so that they could be more prepared for the future. Larger companies were definitely in a better capacity to adapt,” said Henry.

The Jamaican government designated the BPO sector as an essential service under the Disaster Risk Management Act

While many companies implemented remote work as a way to guarantee their services, new challenges connected to cybersecurity and data protection threatened business continuity. “Traditionally data security has been one of the main customer’s concerns when it comes to remote work in the BPO industry. However, we’ve seen leading companies rapidly and efficiently enriching their business practices with new security tools, such a multi-factor identification, constant ID checks to make sure the person sitting at the desk is the correct one and screen recording. Today, work from home is on a path to becoming as secure as any site,” said Sebastian Menutti, Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal.



Special Economic Zone regulations for Jamaica, which supports many of the firms within the GSS, initially disrupted the industry’s ability to effectively transition to remote working. “Jamaica wasn’t a country that needed to correct labor laws to allow for remote work. We already had a framework for it, but we needed to get Government approval for a special facility under the Special Economic Zones Act to legally move computers from the special economic zones to agent’s homes,” said Henry.

The Jamaican government also designated the BPO sector as an essential service under the Disaster Risk Management Act, allowing it to continue to work during moments of lockdowns and curfews. For Henry ,this proves how important the industry has become to Jamaica as a major employer and foreign exchange earner.

In spite of Jamaica’s favorable position, there are some challenges to developing a policy framework that answers all of the concerns arising from remote work, including safety, data and cyber security, and productivity. That the Special Economic Zones are considered a physical location and mainly provide incentives for companies maintaining a physical presence in the zones threatens the long-term prospects for the industry to implement new practices in remote work.

“They are new responsibilities for the companies having a full or partial remote work force and in the long term we’ll need clear government guidelines to structure this trend,” Henry concluded.