Jamaica set to Vaccinate its BPO Workforce Against Covid

Jamaica has decided to vaccinate BPO and tourism workers against coronavirus in its second phase of the inoculation program as part of restoring normalcy to the economy.

The Caribbean country is about to complete the first phase of the inoculation program, under which it has vaccinated health workers, police officers, and people aged more than 60 years.

The BPO, tourism, banking, and construction workers will start getting the jab in the second phase, reported Jamaica Observer citing Christopher Tufton, the country’s Minister for Health and Wellness.

“The vaccine plan for [phase two] had tourism, banking, and a number of sectors that would be given priority as part of restoring economic normality, which is essential in order for us to get back on track. I have been in conversation with Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica President Keith Duncan and we have added to that group the BPO sector,” Tufton said.

The government is currently setting up makeshift facilities for vaccinating people from the private sector.

Meanwhile, Richard Pandohie, president of the Jamaica Manufacturers & Exporters Association, has stated that he is confident the economy would rebound quickly.

The vaccination will drive out the fear of infection. Therefore, the economy will start growing at a rapid speed, Pandohie added.

More than 35,000 Jamaicans contracted coronavirus in the past year, with around 500 of them dying of the disease. The country’s economy took a devastating blow as the pandemic brought the tourism industry to a halt.