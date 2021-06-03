Jamaica Puts Focus on Upskilling as Digital Sourcing Opportunities Grow

Jamaican authorities and business community have understood this trend and the importance of continuously updating the skill set of the work force to suit future needs. “We have established the Global Services Skills Council (GSSC), with a mandate of working with a broad network of training institutions and industrial experts to take their inputs and recommendations and include them in order to prepare our talent to fill the vacuum in areas of need,” said Gloria Henry, President of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ).

The GSS Project, is an IDB-funded program directed at upskilling and preparing workers for higher-end jobs in areas such as Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), and Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO).

“The GSS Project in Jamaica uses a career pathway framework to coordinate sector-wide upskilling. Despite minor delays during the first months of the pandemic, by December 2020, the GSS Project had promoted the development of a digital skills curriculum, completed a gender diagnosis report, and developed initiatives to promote exports and increase investments. It is expected that the project will complete the career pathway framework, an apprenticeship program, the GSS Information Platform, and train 6,000 people using the digital skills curriculum by the end of 2021,” added Opertti.

Beyond the GSS, the Jamaican government and private companies have been advancing other programs to train people in areas such as coding. These kinds of projects are rapidly changing the capabilities of the Jamaican workforce and elevating the profile of the island as a software outsourcing destination.

“The current landscape in terms of talent has already improved exponentially compared to five years ago. There is still work to do but it has become easier to find qualified workers. Whenever the training coming out of the institutions is not sufficient, we have to step in and facilitate that training. Right now, we have six developers that are going through an upskilling process with Fastlane. At the end of that training they’d be able to deliver for our company but also add value for the Jamaican ecosystem”, said Egbert von Frankenberg, CEO & Founder of software development firm Knightfox App Design.

Investments and Prospects for Growth

According to the IDB, Jamaica has substantial opportunities to attract investment in various global services sectors. “Knowledge-based service companies are in a unique position to benefit from the opportunities that arise from the pandemic. For example, the investments being made in training and upskilling in areas such as software development and coding, will likely pay off in significant growth in the coming years,” said Opertti.



However, there are still some challenges for companies trying to expand in the knowledge sector. The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) hosts the operations of big BPO companies, which usually have more access to capital. However, for smaller firms like Knight Fox it becomes harder to qualify for the incentives offered under the SEZ.

“The current SEZ regulations work well for the bigger BPOs that have the cash but for smaller companies like us the requirements that we see as a point of entry are too high. There should be a way to modify that and help us grow faster. Better tax incentives for software startups, infrastructure development so cloud adaptation can grow faster, but also to include our offering in the way Jamaica is being marketed.”, said Egbert von Frankenberg.

For Egbert, there is still lack of investor knowledge about the sector. “The government focuses on BPO because it brings more employment. But even though we have less employees, our foreign earnings are proportionally higher,” added Frankenberg.

Jamaica’s global services capabilities are now extending to areas like healthcare, accounting, insurance and animation. For Gloria Henry, Jamaica is ready to explore at deeper levels various knowledge-based areas.

“We understand our limitations, but we’re training our people and partnering up with various sectors. Our readiness and disposition are clear,” she concluded.