Jamaica’s BPO Employment Increases by 15% Amid Pandemic

Employment in Jamaica’s BPO sector jumped 15% in the past year despite the 10% contraction in the overall economy during the same period.

As of June 30 2021, the total headcount in the industry stood at 44,000, according to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The global services sector added more than US$780 million to the economy, helping the Caribbean country somewhat offset the loss caused by the muted activity in the tourism industry.

“That was no small sneeze at a time when our economy was shrinking,” said Aubyn Hill, Minister for Economic Growth, during a debate in the senate.

Some existing players in the sector are expanding aggressively, with the minister revealing that the BPO providers would add 9 new sites to their operations in the country.

“There is a new investor who is about to establish a 70-seat facility in the Montego Bay area,” he told the senate without disclosing the BPO company.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry also appears to be on a path of recovery, with the island expecting to welcome 1.8 million tourists this year.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Over the past 3 months, there has been a slight uptick in the number of visitors, particularly during the weekends, according to local media reports.