JetBlue Adds a Dozen New Routes to Caribbean

US low-cost carrier Jetblue has added around a dozen new routes to Caribbean destinations as part of its code-sharing agreement with American Airlines.

The new destinations include Antigua, Puerto Rico, Cartagena (Colombia), Haiti, Puerto Plata, Saint Lucia, and St Thomas, according to The Caribbean Journal.

All the flights will be operational from July 1st onwards and will begin their journey at Newark Liberty International Airport. Booking for these new routes was opened this week.

Considering the report, the carrier is going to offer daily flights to Cartagena, on the Caribbean coast of Colombia, and Aguadilla, in Puerto Rico.

There will be 3 flights per week to Antigua and Saint Lucia, and 4 flights a week to Port-au-Prince and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and five flights a week to Puerto Plata, the Dominican Republic.

“Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.

A long-standing industry practice, code-sharing allows travelers to book directly with their preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline.

“This spring, customers of both JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits, starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both loyalty programs to all flyers,” the Carrier stated in a press release.