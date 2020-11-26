Joe Biden Will Thaw Relations With Cuba, But Not All Barriers Will Be Lifted

Joe Biden has vowed to re-thaw relations with Cuba, but analysts say Cuban Americans who want Washington to stifle the communist regime will hamper the elected President’s efforts.

Winning the hearts and minds of Cuban Americans is vital for Biden to win back the important “swing state” of Florida in the next presidential election, analysts say. Cuban immigrants form a significant portion of electorates in the sunshine state.

However, analysts are certain that Biden will open up traveling, allowing flights and cruise ships to ferry people between the two countries. He may also remove restrictions preventing Cuban immigrants from sending money to their relatives back home.

But the American entrepreneurs hoping to explore the Cuban market will have to wait for years to see a change. That’s because the communist regime has remained repressive. It did not respond positively to Obama’s diplomatic outreach. Neither did it release any political prisoners nor increased openings for private enterprise.

Meanwhile, Biden has nominated Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuba-born American, to serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security. Mayorkas even served as the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under President Barack Obama.

In a message he tweeted following the announcement, Mayorkas gave hint about his possible plans to open up America for Cubans. “I have been nominated to be the DHS Secretary and oversee the protection of all Americans and those who flee persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones.”

Obama had improved the relationship with Cuba, establishing a US embassy in Havana and allowing American banks to gain access to the Cuban financial system. He had even offered to help the island build its ICT infrastructure.

However, President Donald Trump re-imposed all the barriers, effectively shutting off Americans from Cuba.