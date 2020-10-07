Nearshore Americas to Speak at Borderless Business Congress

Kirk Laughlin, Founder and Managing Director of Nearshore Americas, is among the speakers in the upcoming “Borderless Business Congress” organized by the Mexican state of Baja California.

The seven-day virtual event, starting on October 12, is designed to showcase investment opportunities in the towns and cities along Mexico’s border with the United States. There will be debates and discussions on ‘new ways of doing business’ and the advantages that the region offers to companies looking to cut costs while staying closer to their consumers.

Not only does Baja California offer proximity and time zone alignment with the United States, but also abundant skilled talent, claims Tijuana EDC, a non-profit organization promoting the region.

“Proximity has its advantages. Not only can you truck your finished products from Baja California and get them anywhere in the U.S. or Canada in one to seven days, but face-to-face communication between your operation and customers or corporate staff is only hours away,” the organizers have stated.

“Baja California’s peso-denominated labor rates provide significant cost-savings and a unique nearshore solution with a lower total cost to market.”

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



The event comes almost years after the Mexican government announced plans to create a free economic zone in the border region, providing businesses with tax breaks and other incentives.