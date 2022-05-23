LAC Carriers Call for Immediate Removal of Air Travel Restrictions

Airline groups in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) have urged governments in the region to lift all travel restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, warning that the industry cannot recover so long as the restrictions are in place.

The regional associations calling for the removal of restrictions include the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association, Airports Council International (ACI) and the air traffic management trade group CANSO.

Many governments in the region still require passengers to wear face masks, purchase insurance cover and submit vaccine proofs.

Over two-thirds of the population in the region have received at least two doses of the Covid vaccine thanks to a massive inoculation program. There is little chance of serious outbreaks, said analysts, adding that the removal of restrictions will quickly energize the industry, helping its return to normalcy.

“It has been proven that those countries without testing requirements are the ones where air transport is recovering faster […] We can only expect a full recovery of aviation and all the industries that depend on it if Covid-related restrictions and requirements are removed,” said the organization in a joint statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow to Latin America’s aviation industry, forcing two of its airlines to file for bankruptcy protection.

But things have taken a positive turn in recent months. Low-cost carriers in particular -like Volaris, Viva Colombia, and Viva Aerobus- are already flying at levels well above 2019.