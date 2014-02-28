Low-Code Platforms Start Gaining Traction: Study

The low-code and no-code (LCNC) platforms that help businesses speed up their digital transformation initiatives are gaining traction with each passing day.

In a recent survey conducted by TechRepublic, around 47 % of respondents said they were using the platforms.

Far more interesting still, those who conceded that they were not using it said they were hopeful of using the platforms over the next year.

Low-code platforms are game-changing tools in the software development industry, which has long been reeling from a talent shortage.

The platforms set up the stage for coders to develop software through a geographical user interface instead of traditional computer programming. It is a game-changer because it eliminates the need to build an app from scratch.

In the survey, a large majority of respondents assured that LCNC platforms will not snatch away the jobs of software developers, with around 15% saying that the solutions had improved productivity.

According to a Gartner’s report published earlier this year, the low-code development market is likely to total $13.8 billion in 2021, an increase of 22.6% from 2020.

Despite ongoing cost optimization efforts, the research firm predicted that the pandemic-induced restrictions could boost low-code adoption.