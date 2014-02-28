Many US CTOs Unaware of Low-Code Software Platforms: Study

There has been a growing hype about low-code software development platforms for the past couple of years, but a significant number of C-level executives in North America say they have not heard about the technology at all, according to a survey by Clevr.

A whopping 38% of executives conceded that they knew nothing about the technology. Interestingly, most of these executives are serving as chief technology officers (CTOs), traditionally the savviest people in an organization.

This contrasted sharply with their counterparts in Europe, where only 24% of CTOs were unfamiliar with this type of coding.

Low-code platforms are increasingly gaining traction these days, partly because they make way for coders to develop software through a graphical user interface instead of traditional hand-code computer programming. It is faster and leaves no room for confusion. More than anything else, it eliminates the need to build an app from scratch.

Cloud technology was treated similarly a decade ago, says Clevr. Many had no understanding of the potential impact cloud could have on their organization. Some of them even thought that it could be “the same thing as iCloud or Dropbox,” said Angelique Schouten, CEO of Clevr.

In the survey, more than half of the executives said they are aware of low-code platforms, with a few of them even confirming that they were using some form of the development tool in their organization.

Considering the study, the biggest reason why companies choose low-code is that this technology quickens the pace of software development.

In the survey, 45% of respondents said it was less expensive, 44% said it was more adaptable to change, and 36% indicated that it was easier to train people to develop apps.