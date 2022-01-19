McKinsey’s Non-profit, Generation, to Train 800 Mexicans in IT Skills

Generation, a non-profit founded by McKinsey, has announced plans to train 800 Mexicans in digital technologies this year and said it trained more than 180 people in 2021.

The organization has trained more than 2,700 students in the country since 2015. McKinsey has replicated the program in more than a dozen countries around the world, but the Mexican unit seems to have achieved a roaring success.

More than 85% of its Mexican trainees obtained jobs within three months of their graduation. “Without a doubt, Mexico is experiencing a digital revolution that opens up many opportunities for young people with the best technological skills,” says Mercedes de la Maza, General Director of Generation México.

So far, the training program has been limited to Mexico City and Guadalajara. But Generation says it would expand the program to other cities over the next few months. “We want to take the program to new cities so that more young people are prepared,” Maza added.

The training is free of cost, as Generation takes donations and other financial aid from corporate firms for the service. Among its partners in Mexico are Wipro, Accenture, MC1, Experis, and Empleos-TI.