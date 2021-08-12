Most Mexican SMEs Cannot Meet Remote-Working Regulations

Tow-thirds of small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in Mexico have continued working remotely despite being unable to meet the country’s stringent law on teleworking.

According to a survey conducted by US computing giant Microsoft, barely 10% of SMEs said they can afford to comply with legal requirements.

The Mexican federal government enacted a law to regulate remote-working earlier this year, as more and more businesses moved their workforce to home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new law, companies must provide and maintain their employees’ computing devices during the work-from-home period. They must also pay the cost of internet and electricity used during work on behalf of their staff.

In the survey, 44% of SMEs said that all of their staff had been working from home, while 37% said their employees worked at the office few days a month.

A growing rate of cyber attacks is also causing worries for SMEs in Mexico, the study found. Most companies cannot afford to provide tech training to their employees, nor can they move their data onto the cloud, the report noted.

Despite the hurdles, thousands of other SMEs are planning to adopt the remote-working model in the months to come.