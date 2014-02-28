The Tourism Industry in Mexico to Lose Billions Because of the Pandemic: WTTC

The tourism sector in Mexico looks set to lose 5 million jobs and US$129 billion in revenue as a result of the economic and social disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other countries in the region are also bound to lose revenue on a similar scale. Latin America as a whole will likely lose more than 12 million jobs in the tourism sector alone, Reuters reported citing comments from Gloria Guevara, President of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

“There is no country that escapes,” Guevara said. In Mexico, a lack of support from the federal government has worsened the situation, according to the Council.

The tourism industry is in limbo everywhere in the world, with just about every country struggling to introduce a standardized protocol to manage travel amid the pandemic.

“Unfortunately there has been very little international coordination,” Guevara added.

In Latin America, the tourism sector would take 18 months to recover, assuming that the pandemic is contained over the next six months.

In a statement issued in June this year, WTTC had urged countries not to prolong travel restrictions.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



“The sector’s recovery will be delayed by heavy-handed restrictions just as it emerges from one of the most punishing periods in its history – in addition to the airlines, the entire travel ecosystem will suffer including millions of SME’s,” Guevara said.