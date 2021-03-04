Mexico’s Competitive Edge Continues to Erode

The arrival of the AMLO government began an apparent reversal to the pro-business, pro-investment sentiment shown under the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto. The dismantling of ProMexico, an investment promotion agency (IPA) given high importance under the former administration was an indication of Mexico’s shift.

Just months into its term, the government closed all 46 ProMexico offices in locations including New York, Tokyo, London, Madrid and Shanghai. The reason given was that the agency offices “don’t do anything” and that the savings made on office rental costs and salaries could be used more efficiently in accordance with the government’s austerity stance.

With no IPA, foreign investment opportunities for Mexico may have been lost. Diane Limouzineau, Director of New Markets and Strategy at TDCX, a major global BPO that recently chose Bogota, Colombia as the location for its new Americas office, said that the company needs accessible information to understand a country’s market proposition and build a case for investment. “When I started looking for a new destination in the region in 2019, I could very easily get in touch with IPAs from other countries,” she said. “In Mexico, there was nowhere obvious to start. In the end, I had to reach out to the consulate in New York City. They explained that there was no Mexican investment agency which meant information couldn’t be quickly gathered for a market survey. On the other hand, having an IPA as well organized and efficient as ProColombia for instance, clearly facilitated TDCX’s decision to invest and launch operations in Colombia,” Limouzineau said.

The decision to close ProMexico was symbolic as well as economic, indicating a clean break with the globalized strategies of the former government in favor of populist perspective. According to Alan Stevenson, US Commercial Director of OCO Global, an international trade and investment consultancy, the closure of ProMexico put Mexico in an isolated position in regards to FDI.

“In 2013, we were hired by the World Bank to carry out a competitive assessment of the world’s national IPAs,” Stevenson explained. “Back then, there were only four countries in the world that didn’t have a national IPA. Since then Norway and the U.S. – two of the four – have created their own agencies. Mexico is now one of the very few countries that don’t have an agency dedicated to attracting investment,” he said.

A drop off in global FDI flows following the pandemic means that across the board countries across have seen a dip in investment projects. But rates in Mexico have almost halved, Stevenson noted. “Over the last four or five years, Mexico typically had 450 – 500 projects each year. In 2020 there were only 270,” he said.