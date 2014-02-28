Microsoft and Synnex to Accelerate Mexican Startups with Cloud Solutions

Business accelerator Startup Mexico has teamed up with Microsoft and Synnex Westcon to arrange technology and advisory resources for the country’s young digital enterprises.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft and Synnex will provide access to their storage of cloud solutions. The chief goal of the program is to enable startups to leverage the advantages of the cloud, as confirmed by the business accelerator in a press release.

While startups around the globe are struggling to cope with the economic storm brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging tech solutions are proving to be extremely successful.

“More than 70% of startups in the world suffered severe losses in their income during the pandemic,” Microsoft stated citing the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020.

“The ability to innovate is more important today than ever, and the Startups in Mexico and Latin America are the clear representation of the creativity and drive that is needed to get ahead,” stated Mariano Amartino, director of Microsoft for Startups for Microsoft Americas.

Cloud is the key ingredient in the so-called ‘digital transformation’ that every enterprise wants to undergo in this increasingly competitive marketplace.

In addition to its cloud Azure, Microsoft will provide startups with access to its various platforms, including Solution Workplace, Microsoft Learn, Microsoft 365, GitHub Enterprise, and Visual Studio.