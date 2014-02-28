Moroccan BPO Intelcia Launches Call Center in Jamaica

Moroccan BPO operator Intelcia launched a contact center in the Jamaican city of Kingston after signing a partnership agreement with the regional BPO provider itel.

Intelcia claims to have hired 600 people already in the Caribbean island, with plans to take on board another 150 employees in the weeks to come.

Owned by French multinational Altice, Intelcia employs nearly 40,000 people around the world, particularly in poor African countries, including Senegal, Ivory Coast and Madagascar.

It gained a foothold in Latin America in September 2021, when it purchased Spanish BPO provider Unisono, which ran delivery centers in Colombia and Chile. Intelcia’s other Caribbean contact centers are located in Saint Lucia and the Dominican Republic.

Jamaica’s sizeable English-speaking population and friendly government were the major factors that drew the company onto the Caribbean island.

Karim Bernoussi, Intelcia’s Co-founder and CEO, told Jamaica Observer that the company hopes to increase the local headcount to over 1,000 by the end of 2023.

“So today we have just one customer and this customer we serve in Jamaica and in other countries. So in Jamaica, we have today 600-700 people and I believe that, just to be very conservative, by 2023 we will go over 1,000 people working for Intelcia in Jamaica,” he said.

Bernoussi went on to say that Intelcia was eagerly looking to acquire a US-based BPO with the goal of gaining access to American clients.

The Moroccan firm begun to offer IT outsourcing services in recent months, but all of its tech engineers are currently based out of Morocco.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Intelcia said it would train all its new employees, adding that 72% of its managers are internally- promoted.

It reportedly made US$670 million in annual revenue for 2021. It hopes to increase the figure to US$1.5 billion by 2025.