Nearshore Forum: Why Mexico is Primed to Plug the Tech Talent Shortage

Bianca Wright
2 hours ago
The world faces a tech talent shortage that has been exacerbated by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Last year, global recruitment company ManpowerGroup published a report that said a stunning 54% of companies worldwide face a tech shortage. Such is the concern that Forbes recently referred to recruitment competition as a “tech talent war”.

As companies scour international talent pools to attract the best tech professionals, competition across Latin America is rising, from Colombia to Chile, and Argentina to Costa Rica. Mexico has not escaped the squeeze.

But Gustavo Parés, Founder and CEO of NDS Cognitive Labs, believes Mexico has a big part to play in plugging the talent gap for companies moving through their digital transformation. A highly-educated and young population, bilingual abilities and a strong price incentive all put Mexico at the top of the Nearshore ladder for outsourced software development solutions, he argues.

Bianca Wright

