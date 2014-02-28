Nearshore Americas
Analysis

Nearshore Forum: The Changing Role of the Digital Leader

Peter Appleby
1 day ago
With digital technologies now being found in all areas of business operation and structure, the role of the digital leader is now fundamental to the health and competitivity of an organization.

The trend towards digitalization happening in the pre-Covid world has been rapidly accelerated by the pandemic, with changes being felt from the boardroom to the office floor.

Camilo Quintero, a startup builder and digital transformation leader who has spearheaded digital transformation efforts for companies across retail, e-commerce, fintech and technology sectors, gives Nearshore Americas his views on how the role of the digital leader has changed over the last two years and the ongoing impact digitalization efforts will have.

Peter Appleby

Peter is the Managing Editor of Nearshore Americas. Hailing from Liverpool, UK, he is now based in Mexico City. He has several years’ experience covering the business and energy markets in Mexico and the greater Latin American region. If you’d like to share any tips or story ideas, please reach out to him here.

Q&A: TCS Opens in Guatemala as Nearshore Demand Surges

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has chosen Guatemala as its new Latin American location, breaking into Central America for the first time. The last time TCS expanded in Latin America was with its move to Peru in 2012Read more

Nearshore Forum

OECD Tax Change Impact
Monsterrat Colín, tax specialist, explains how the OECD's global corporate tax reform will impact the Nearshore.

