Nearshore Forum: The Changing Role of the Digital Leader

With digital technologies now being found in all areas of business operation and structure, the role of the digital leader is now fundamental to the health and competitivity of an organization.

The trend towards digitalization happening in the pre-Covid world has been rapidly accelerated by the pandemic, with changes being felt from the boardroom to the office floor.

Camilo Quintero, a startup builder and digital transformation leader who has spearheaded digital transformation efforts for companies across retail, e-commerce, fintech and technology sectors, gives Nearshore Americas his views on how the role of the digital leader has changed over the last two years and the ongoing impact digitalization efforts will have.