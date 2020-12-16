Empathy

While technological acceleration will define the coming year, experts agree that empathy will be the primary goal for businesses seeking to build relationships with consumers in times of crisis. Instead of replacing humans, many companies are investing in new technology – such as data analytics and AI solutions – for the purpose of fostering more empathetic customer service.

“The future of work is going to involve increased digital adoption but continue to be backed by humans like you and me,” said Rajiv Ahuja, the president of Startek, a BPO giant with offices in Argentina, Honduras, Jamaica and Peru.

Alongside conventional customer service training, Startek offers “Ideal Dialogue” preparation to its contact center agents. The program applies research around the science of communication to improve CX through engaging conversation.

“Empathy is where the human comes in,” Ahuja said. “We haven’t reached the stage where a bot can truly empathize with a customer, and I think we’re still some time away from that.”