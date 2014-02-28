Oracle Joins Forces with the Effort in Colombia to Build Tech Talent Pool

Colombian public educational institute, SENA, has joined forces with Oracle to equip its young graduates with digital skills, especially software programming.

As part of the agreement, the Silicon Valley firm will offer access to its educational platform Oracle Academy, in addition to providing learners with other necessary digital tools.

The training program will focus on teaching students Java language, the key programming language for IT professionals to develop mobile and web applications.

Building a strong pool of technology talent is need of the hour, says SENA, pointing to a study by the IDB, which has predicted that Latin America will generate 1.2 million jobs for programmers by 2025.

Over the past few years, the Andean country has become a hotspot for service providers expanding in the region. But it is running short of 62,000 IT professionals, according to the Colombian Software Federation and the Ministry of Technology.

SENA says it will also host a series of workshops to train students in data analytics, another IT segment gaining significant traction in recent years.

“We want to contribute to the mission of training more developers precisely so that they bring all the innovation possible to organizations,” said Fabiano Matos, president of Oracle for Colombia and Ecuador, according to Spanish media outlet El Tiempo.

Established in June 1957 by diplomat Rodolfo Martínez Tono, SENA has been providing free training to people of all ages to prepare them for roles in almost all industries, particularly technology, agriculture, and mining.