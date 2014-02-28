Oracle to Provide Tech Training to 40,000 Latin Americans

Oracle has kick-started a skill development program in Latin America, aiming to train more than 40,000 people in information technology (IT) by the end of May 2022.

Known as ONE (Oracle next education), the program will last for 6 months, covering subjects such as Java, a computer programming language.

The US-based firm is increasingly teaming up with local NGOs to enroll more students, in addition to partnering with IT firms, which will hire the trained graduates.

The training program is designed to enhance the employability of computer science graduates, reported Dominican news outlet Hoy.com, adding that the region’s IT market is growing at 8% annually.

Upskilling holds the key to tackling Latin America’s economic problem, says Hernán Zocco, Director of Communications of Junior Achievement Americas.

Citing a past Manpower study, Zocco said 80% of Latin American young graduates find it difficult to secure a job, while 40% of companies are complaining that they are facing difficulty in finding skilled workers to carry out jobs.

Oracle began the pilot program last year in Brazil where 4,000 people are reportedly undergoing training.