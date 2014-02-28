Payroll Outsourcing Vendor Mercans Expands Operations to Costa Rica and Colombia

HR services and payroll solutions vendor Mercans has expanded its operations in Latin America with the launch of two new offices in San José, Costa Rica, and Bogotá, Colombia.

The Dubai, UAE-based firm has more than 500 HR consultants who help companies hire better talent and comply with local tax and labor laws. In other words, Mercans makes its money by helping multinational firms deal with local tax and legal compliance challenges.

The company claimed that it has already taken on board several Spanish-speaking HR consultants in both countries, but did not give a precise count of people it has hired.

“Our stronger presence in San José and Bogotá will help Mercans to leverage its industry-leading knowledge of local regulations and provide clients with the accurate local support they need,” says Marko Taylor, CEO of Mercans.

Mercans is not new to Latin America. Its LatAm operations began in Argentina in 2008. A year later, it expanded to Brazil and, shortly after, opened an office in Chile. Today, the company has more than a dozen offices across the region, including Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, and Uruguay.

Most of its clients are multinational firms, namely Adidas, Airbus, ATKearney, Audi, Bayer, Bombardier, Electrolux, Ericsson, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Nokia, and Tesla.