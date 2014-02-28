Nearshore Americas
P&G Costa Rica
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

With 380 More Staff, P&G Expands in Costa Rica

Narayan Ammachchi
5 hours ago
Add comment

American consumer goods giant Procter and Gamble (P&G) has announced that it would expand the operations of its shared services center in Costa Rica by adding 380 more professionals to the payroll.

Established in 2014, the shared services center provides back-office services, such as accounting and supply chain management, to the company’s operations throughout Latin America.

“Over the next 12 months, we will work to fill these vacancies, which arise as a result of opening new positions in our IT and Finance sectors, plus projected turnover and specific business needs,” said Fernando Calderón, a PR executive at P&G.

Considering its statement, it is seeking professionals in management, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, and IT to work in areas of technology, the supply chain, and finance.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

The company has decided to conduct the entire recruitment process through online systems, as most of its existing staff in the Central American country has worked from home since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A business expansion of this kind is good news for Costa Ricans, many of those lost their jobs when the pandemic dealt a devastating blow to their tourism sector, one of the major employers in the country.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Low-code

Low-Code Platforms Start Gaining Traction: Study

The low-code and no-code (LCNC) platforms that help businesses speed up their digital transformation initiatives are gaining traction with each passing day. In a recent survey conducted by TechRepublic, around 47 % ofRead more

Nearshore Forum

Digital Director Role is Changing
Camilo Quintero explains how the pandemic has caused a sharp shift in the role of digital leaders.

Topics