With 380 More Staff, P&G Expands in Costa Rica

American consumer goods giant Procter and Gamble (P&G) has announced that it would expand the operations of its shared services center in Costa Rica by adding 380 more professionals to the payroll.

Established in 2014, the shared services center provides back-office services, such as accounting and supply chain management, to the company’s operations throughout Latin America.

“Over the next 12 months, we will work to fill these vacancies, which arise as a result of opening new positions in our IT and Finance sectors, plus projected turnover and specific business needs,” said Fernando Calderón, a PR executive at P&G.

Considering its statement, it is seeking professionals in management, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, and IT to work in areas of technology, the supply chain, and finance.

The company has decided to conduct the entire recruitment process through online systems, as most of its existing staff in the Central American country has worked from home since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A business expansion of this kind is good news for Costa Ricans, many of those lost their jobs when the pandemic dealt a devastating blow to their tourism sector, one of the major employers in the country.