Qualfon Acquires MAR Graphics

Qualfon has acquired MAR Graphics, a digital solutions vendor in the printing industry, in an apparent bid to realize its dream of becoming ‘a full-service’ BPO provider.

East St. Louis, Illinois-based MAR Graphics has less than 100 employees and offers a wide variety of products and solutions to print distributors and mailers. Once the deal is closed, MAR will be merged with Dialog Direct, a marketing solutions provider that Qualfon acquired in 2017.

The call center firm says it will push Dialog Direct to add more printing solutions to its offerings, in addition to the ones owned by MAR Graphics.

“An acquisition of this nature brings new clients and revenue to the organization while creating and maintaining jobs in yet another new market,” stated Qualfon CEO Mike Marrow in a press release.

It seems Qualfon is hopeful of cross-selling its services to MAR’s clients. “Our team is thrilled to have the ability to bring more product offerings to our clients, such as kitting and fulfillment, data services, call center, and other outsourced business services,” said Rick Roever, President of MAR.

Founded in 1995, Qualfon now has approximately 15,000 employees in 27 locations; 20 in the United States, 3 in the Philippines, 3 in Guyana, 1 in Mexico, and 1 in Costa Rica.