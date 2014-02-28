Nearshore Americas
qualfon Colombia
News Briefs

Qualfon Extends Nearshore Operations to Colombia

Narayan Ammachchi
6 hours ago
Contact center services provider Qualfon has expanded its Nearshore footprint by launching a delivery center in the Colombian capital city of Bogota.

This is the BPO provider’s fourth location in Latin America. “With this new geography, we can now offer services from the USA, Colombia, Mexico, Guyana, Costa Rica, India, and The Philippines,” stated Qualfon Chief Solution Officer Dave Drayton, in a press release.

The announcement comes barely a month after news emerged that Qualfon would double down on its Guyana operations by adding as many as 2,000 employees by the end of 2022.

Bogota has an over 90% literacy rate, meaning the city can easily make available skilled workers for all employers, says the BPO. Bogota accounts for more than 25% of Colombian GDP and is home to 850,000 students spread across 50 colleges and universities, including Universidad de Los Andes Colombia.

The city “allows us to further our mission to be the best and make each person’s life better as we create more job opportunities in new markets,” says Qualfon CEO Mike Marrow.

With approximately 14,000 employees, Qualfon is now ‘a full-service’ BPO provider, having acquired several smaller rivals in the past decade. In the past eight years, its annual revenue has grown four-fold, from US$104 million in 2012 to more than US$400 million today.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

