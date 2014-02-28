Nearshore Americas
remote talent shortage
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Remote-Working Likely to Worsen LatAm Talent Shortage

Narayan Ammachchi
4 mins ago
Add comment

Remote-working is likely to worsen the tech talent shortage in Latin America, as there has been a sudden surge in the number of remote employees working for companies outside their country – and even beyond the region.

The work-from-home arrangement has not eased the talent shortage at all, confirms a study by venture capital firm Atlantico.

Considering the report, 35% of those who lost their jobs following the outbreak of the pandemic have now taken a job outside their country. In the survey, 29% of HR managers said that they lost their remote workers to foreign employers.

Around 16% of them said their former employees were currently working for companies outside Latin America.

Hiring foreign remote workers is not new to LatAm companies, either. Almost 40% of respondents said they had hired employees from other countries within the region.

The talent shortage, combined with the remote-working trend, is however forcing employers to increase wages. Salaries in the tech sector have gone up an average of 20% in the region, according to the report.

There are fewer options for LatAm businesses to cut wages for their tech workers. Talent is clustered in the largest population centers, such as Sao Paulo and Mexico City, where the living cost is very high.

Business owners across the region are of a firm belief that remote work is “here to stay” because they say remote-working is not harming their business operations.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Before the pandemic, barely 7% of LatAm employees worked remotely. Now that figure has increased to 33%.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pomelo fintech

Argentina’s Newborn Fintech Pomelo Raises $35 Million

Argentina’s less than 1-year-old startup Pomelo has raised US$35 million from various investors led by Tiger Global, highlighting the heightened interest among global investors in LatAm’s burgeoning fintechRead more

Baufest Vanadis

Baufest Buys Vanadis, Expanding Footprints to Europe

Argentinean IT consultant Baufest has acquired Madrid-based mobile app maker Vanadis in an apparent bid to gain wider access to deep-pocketed clients in the Spanish-speaking market. Baufest has reportedly spent US$2Read more

Nearshore Forum

OECD Tax Change Impact
Monsterrat Colín, tax specialist, explains how the OECD's global corporate tax reform will impact the Nearshore.

Topics