Remote-Working Likely to Worsen LatAm Talent Shortage

Remote-working is likely to worsen the tech talent shortage in Latin America, as there has been a sudden surge in the number of remote employees working for companies outside their country – and even beyond the region.

The work-from-home arrangement has not eased the talent shortage at all, confirms a study by venture capital firm Atlantico.

Considering the report, 35% of those who lost their jobs following the outbreak of the pandemic have now taken a job outside their country. In the survey, 29% of HR managers said that they lost their remote workers to foreign employers.

Around 16% of them said their former employees were currently working for companies outside Latin America.

Hiring foreign remote workers is not new to LatAm companies, either. Almost 40% of respondents said they had hired employees from other countries within the region.

The talent shortage, combined with the remote-working trend, is however forcing employers to increase wages. Salaries in the tech sector have gone up an average of 20% in the region, according to the report.

There are fewer options for LatAm businesses to cut wages for their tech workers. Talent is clustered in the largest population centers, such as Sao Paulo and Mexico City, where the living cost is very high.

Business owners across the region are of a firm belief that remote work is “here to stay” because they say remote-working is not harming their business operations.

Before the pandemic, barely 7% of LatAm employees worked remotely. Now that figure has increased to 33%.