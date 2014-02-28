Sao Paulo Commercial Real Estate Crumbles, As Remote-working Becomes Ubiquitous

The office space market in Sao Paulo is crumbling, with corporate firms vacating expensive commercial buildings amid an economic turmoil brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its annual report, SiiLA Brazil, a real estate consultancy, says it has not seen the vacancy rate increase so drastically in the past 13 years.

Among the firms that vacated commercial buildings include regional carrier LATAM and Oracle. The airliner has filed for bankruptcy protection after it was forced to ground its flights.

Some companies have vacated in violation of their lease agreements, while others are waiting for the contract to end, according to the consultancy.

The report blames the increase in vacancy rate on remote-working and the social distancing measures enforced by the government to contain coronavirus.

“This whole pandemic time ended up allowing companies to understand better how it would be possible to reduce costs. For some, the choice at that time was to return rented spaces”, stated Giancarlo Nicastro, CEO of SiiLA Brasil in the report.

While many commercial properties are falling vacant, realtors have gone on adding more office space, forcing the industry to cut rent. However, the consultancy doesn’t confirm if the property prices are falling.

Considering the report, the vacancy rate increased from 14 % in December 2019 to 21% in March this year.