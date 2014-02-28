Nearshore Americas
sao paulo commercial
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Sao Paulo Commercial Real Estate Crumbles, As Remote-working Becomes Ubiquitous

Narayan Ammachchi
29 seconds ago
Add comment

The office space market in Sao Paulo is crumbling, with corporate firms vacating expensive commercial buildings amid an economic turmoil brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its annual report, SiiLA Brazil, a real estate consultancy, says it has not seen the vacancy rate increase so drastically in the past 13 years.

Among the firms that vacated commercial buildings include regional carrier LATAM and Oracle. The airliner has filed for bankruptcy protection after it was forced to ground its flights.

Some companies have vacated in violation of their lease agreements, while others are waiting for the contract to end, according to the consultancy.

The report blames the increase in vacancy rate on remote-working and the social distancing measures enforced by the government to contain coronavirus.

“This whole pandemic time ended up allowing companies to understand better how it would be possible to reduce costs. For some, the choice at that time was to return rented spaces”, stated Giancarlo Nicastro, CEO of SiiLA Brasil in the report.

While many commercial properties are falling vacant, realtors have gone on adding more office space, forcing the industry to cut rent. However, the consultancy doesn’t confirm if the property prices are falling.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Considering the report, the vacancy rate increased from 14 % in December 2019 to 21% in March this year.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Uipath Cloud Elements

UiPath Acquires Cloud Elements for API Integrations

Robotic process automation (RPA) services provider UiPath has acquired API integration platform vendor Cloud Elements, adding more than 200 integrations to its portfolio. The acquisition, UiPath says, will enable it toRead more

TaskUs nasdaq

TaskUs Gears Up for IPO, to be Listed on Nasdaq

TaskUs has finally made bare of its plan to go public, with the Santa Monica, California-based company filing forms with US market regulator, SEC, as part of listing its shares on Nasdaq. The confirmation comes monthsRead more

Buenos Aires COVID

Buenos Aires Imposes Curfew Again, As COVID Cases Rise

Argentina has once again imposed curfew in capital Buenos Aires following a sharp surge in COVID infections. Reports say the country’s president has also contracted the virus, which has killed nearly 60,000 peopleRead more

Topics