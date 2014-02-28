SAP and Bosch to Provide Tech Training in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican university Cenfotec has teamed up with SAP and Bosch to arrange technology training for the country’s young graduates seeking to launch a career in the IT services industry.

CINDE, Costa Rica’s investment promotion agency, says 30 unemployed youths are already undergoing training, adding that there are 180 companies operating in the services sector.

“The ultimate goal of this initiative is for the young people to be able to access information to build technical competencies that will give them an advantage when seeking job opportunities,” Vanessa Gibson, a Director at Cinde.

SAP has provided similar training to people elsewhere in the world through its academy called SAP University.

The German company says there is a huge demand for Costa Ricans with expertise in both finance and technology, pointing to the growing number of “shared services” projects in the Central American country.

Thanks to the proliferation of back-offices of this kind, there are numerous job opportunities at tech support services providers, according to analysts.

Cenfotec says it will help job-seekers build a professional profile that technology employers look for.

“We’ve witnessed how programs for developing critical thinking can drastically change the social, economic, and environmental climate of a city or country,” stated Marco Sevilla of Bosch.