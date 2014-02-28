Nearshore Americas
News Briefs

Schools Reopen in South America, As COVID Cases Decline Dramatically

Narayan Ammachchi
3 mins ago
COVID-19 cases are decreasing dramatically across South America, with many countries in the region reopening schools and showing signs of returning to normalcy sooner than unexpected.

Experts are attributing the success to the rising rate of vaccination. Brazil, the region’s biggest economy and one of the worst victims of the pandemic, has announced recently that nearly 64% of its population had received at least one dose of a vaccine, a rate that exceeds that of the United States.

With more than 70% of their population fully vaccinated, Chile and Uruguay are far ahead still. Even Peru, where the pandemic had turned out to be extremely brutal, has vaccinated more than 32 % of its population.

Having vaccinated more than 62.7% of its population, Argentina is set to re-open its economy fully.

Most of the countries in the region have reopened schools, having imposed mild social distancing measures, according to regional media outlets.

The decline in COVID cases has led the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) to revise this region’s economic growth forecast higher.

The UN agency now expects the region’s economy to grow by 5.9 % this year, a 0.7 % increase from its own estimation released in July.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

