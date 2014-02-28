Innovation Beyond Silicon Valley: Latin America’s Top Destinations

Innovation is the process of creating something new out nothing. In the business world, innovation means creating, designing, testing and launching new products and/or knowledge that help businesses or people function better.

Corporate giants have embraced innovation as a key driver of growth, with companies in biotech, information technology, nanotech, pharma, fintech, medical science and aerospace at the forefront of this creativity. According to a PWC report, in 2018 the top 1000 most innovative companies in the world invest over US$700 billion in R&D annually.

The centrality of the innovation idea has pushed some companies to create large international advertising campaigns to associate innovation with their brands in an effort to capture customers and the very best employees. ManpowerGroup’s slogan, for example, is ‘What brought you here won’t take you there’, which means that reinvention is needed if a person or company is serious about success.

The Mecca of innovation is Silicon Valley. And while there are many advantages of basing an enterprise in the area, there are also clear disadvantages, including extremely elevated operating costs, high salaries and rents, and low employee loyalty. Considering that, we must ask ourselves if any other hubs exist that can provide the pros without the cons. Could Latin America be that place?

Innovation Hubs in Panama

Regionally, Latin America invests US$2.8 billion into R&D annually. In Panama City, Panama, the City of Knowledge, a former military base and special economic zone created 20 years ago, has over 200 buildings for housing companies, start ups, universities and ONGs that contribute to the world in terms of sustainable development, scientific and technological research, and inclusion and diversity. It’s in the heart of Panama City, is easy to reach and has affordable residential zones nearby.

As a hub of industry, talent availability is not a problem, and fund initiatives for startups and female-owned businesses both offer funds to entrepreneurs aiming to solve real-life problems with creative solutions. Google has previously picked up some companies born from the City of Knowledge, making a compelling case for its capacity to drive growth and innovation.

Digital Innovation in Colombia

Route N, located in the middle of the Innovation District in Medellin, Colombia, is another important example of this type of innovation hub outside of the US. It has generated more than 11,000 jobs with more than 379 private global companies, especially from the tech sector, being involved there. Its primary goal is to promote science, technology and innovation and to become the preeminent innovation hub in Latin America, transforming the city from an industry-driven economy to to a STEM-driven one.

Medellin’s long list of great universities – EAFIT, La Salle University, and University of Medellin among others – provides a steady stream of highly qualified talent. The Smart Capital Network tool gives those at Route N access to private equity firms, venture capital and even angel investors. By the end of 2019, investors had allocated more than US$1.2 billion to different ventures via the Smart Capital Network.

Financial Access in Chile

And then we have Santiago, Chile, a beautiful destination that was placed 70th globally and 4th in Latin America in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2021 StartupBlink, with academic institutions that push research and innovation, including the center of Bio-materials and Nano Technology of Bio Bio University and the “Dr. Daniel Alkalay” Center of Biotechnology at the Federico Santa Maria Technical University.

Throughout Latin America, Chile is recognized as the leading country in academia with excellent public and private universities. It also provides access to fund for entrepreneurs through a number of programs handled by the Production Development Corporation (CORFO), an organization attached to the Secretary of Economics intended to support entrepreneurs, innovation and competitiveness.

One major differentiator for CORFO and for foreign entrepreneurs in Chile is individuals do not have to be Chilean nations to access funding from it. Interesting companies like Crystal Lagoons, a company dedicated to the construction of low-cost lagoons, have landed in the city demonstrate the capabilities of Santiago as a hub for the development of global entrepreneurial talent.

As we can see, Latin America offers a wide variety of regions that can attract start ups and aid innovation. History shows that innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit is a clear driver of economic development, and in these cities of the region, this spirit can be fostered. It’s time to look beyond Silicon Valley.