Sitel Bets Big on Colombia, to Add 2,000 New Staff to its Workforce

American BPO provider Sitel has reportedly launched a large-scale expansion program in Colombia, with plans to add as many as 2,000 employees to its payroll.

The expansion plan includes establishing a new call center in Barranquilla and hiring bilingual home-based agents in Medellín and Bucaramanga, according to the country’s investment promotion agency ProColombia.

The BPO provider is hiring not just call center agents, but also analysts, engineers, and support personnel. New members will be added to its workforce in Bogota and Cali as well.

Considering local media reports, Sitel has secured 10 new clients in the Andean country over the past two months. As of now, the BPO has employed 5,000 people across a dozen offices in the country.

Sitel has been operating in Colombia for the past 23 years, with businesses in transportation, technology, financial services, and telecommunications, being its major clients.

“This new investment by Sitel confirms Colombia’s potential as an investment destination in BPO… It is a vote of confidence in our talent that will bring technology, knowledge, and jobs” said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia.

“Colombia is the third country with the most contact center agents in the region with about 124,000 and it is estimated that by 2020 it will exceed 130,000,” stated the agency, citing a study by the research firm Frost & Sullivan.