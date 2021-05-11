Snapchat Installs its First LatAm Office in Mexico City

Snap Inc has established its office in Mexico City with the goal of wooing more users to its multimedia messaging app Snapchat, which in recent months is facing tough competition from Chinese rival Tik-Tok.

Local media reports say, Ana Daniela Portillo, a former executive of rental startup Lime, will lead the company’s operations in Mexico. There is no information as to how many people the company will hire in the Latin American country.

With more than 15 million users, Mexico is one of the largest markets for Snapchat. Mexicans alone make up 5% of the app’s users globally. Snapchat has a large following in Brazil and Colombia as well.

However, the app is particularly popular among young adults in Mexico. According to a conservative estimation, more than 1 out of 10 Mexican mobile phone users aged between 18 and 24 years are using Snapchat.

The Santa Monica, California-based company is in fact a bit late to arrive in Latin America, where its Chinese competitor Tik- Tok is already popular among millions of people, particularly in Brazil.

“We are delighted to continue strengthening our commitment in Latin America. We believe that building a local team and local partnerships are important steps in supporting our growing community of Spanish-speaking Snapchatters in the region and around the world,” reported Spanish publication El Economista quoting Juan David Borrero, Director of International Markets at Snap, as saying.