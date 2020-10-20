Nearshore Americas

Nearshore’s Top 20 Social Media Influencers

Stephen Woodman
3 hours ago
One of the most immediate ways to access the Nearshore business conversation is through social media. It is where truths are revealed, theories are questioned, and provocative ideas grow into powerful mechanisms of debate and discovery. Gaining knowledge on popular topics like country specific analysis,  delivery models, talent requirements, and real estate deal-making, often leads to smarter decision-making and a wider strategic understanding of marketplace dynamics.

At Nearshore Americas, we have come to recognize that not all thought leaders are dispensing knowledge equally. Some are unceasingly self-promotional and, despite being on the front lines of important industry activity, tend to reflexively use social media purely to congratulate themselves and their companies.

The Nearshore business community leans heavily on experts across a range of disciplines. These are people who see far beyond their own self-interest and recognize the vital role social media can play in inspiring new ways of thinking. We created our first-ever list of the superstars of Nearshore social media because we believe the time is right to honor professionals who are inspired to build up and encourage others. Our guidance in selecting members of this list included:

  • Active commitment to topics that are directly tied to Nearshore business services
  • Consistently practice of sharing information with practical commercial value
  • Pushing themselves and others to do better personally and professionally
  • Possessing a high degree authenticity

Some are focused on building greater competence in sourcing and vendor management, others are experts in funding disruptive entrepreneurs, and still others are sharply focused on specific operational practices. All have a part to play in using the social media tools in an effective, culturally affirming manner.

We recommend checking in and learning from these social media influencers. And, finally, we congratulate our colleagues on the list – thank you for your contributions!

Bismarck Lepe

Bismarck Lepe is the president and CEO of Wizeline, a software and product delivery company with offices in Nearshore tech hubs such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Queretaro. A veteran of the Nearshore industry, Lepe offers valuable and practical insights into the day-to-day management of a software development company.

Bismarck Lepe

Number of Followers
+11,700 followers

Main Talking Points
Data, project management, business strategy

Best Recent Posting
Lyft is opening engineering offices in Mexico – so should you!

Adrian Garcia-Aranyos

Adrian Garcia-Aranyos is president of Endeavor Global, an organization focused on scaling high-impact startups. He is an expert on entrepreneurial ecosystems and what exactly makes certain countries, cities and companies achieve sustained success.

Adrian Garcia-Aranyos

Number of Followers
+4,000 followers

Main Talking Points
Tech ecosystems, entrepreneurs, digital transformations

Best Recent Posting
A few years ago our Endeavor Insight team published a report sponsored by our friends at Omidyar Network titled, “ How Did Silicon Valley Become Silicon Valley?”…

Craig Dempsey

Colombia-based Craig Dempsey is the co-founder and managing Director of Biz Latin Hub, a back-office services provider. A prolific LinkedIn poster, Dempsey’s page contains priceless information for anyone interested in outsourcing to Latin America.

Craig Dempsey

Number of Followers
+15,050 followers

Main Talking Points
Business strategy, risk management, Latin America

Best Recent Posting
Why do business in Guatemala?

Andy Kieffer

An experienced and knowledgeable software executive, Kieffer posts original and perceptive content related to the Nearshore industry. As the founder and CEO of Agave Lab Ventures, a Mexican tech incubator based in Guadalajara, Kieffer has particular expertise on Mexico and business disruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andy Kieffer

Number of Followers
+4,000 followers

Main Talking Points
Commercial real estate, investing, Covid-19 disruption

Best Recent Posting
Post Covid-19 – How visitor management technology can protect your tenants and visitors

Cesar DOnofrio

The co-founder and CEO of the software company Making Sense, Cesar DOnofrio is a leading expert on Nearshoring in Mexico and Argentina. As the head of a firm that specializes in UX, Donofrio’s business vision is refreshingly customer-centric.

Cesar DOnofrio

Number of Followers
+3,000 followers

Main Talking Points
UX design, software development, Covid-19 disruption

Best Recent Posting
My approach on how Covid-19 is impacting business

Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng is one of the leading global authorities on artificial intelligence. The Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur also opened a new Latin American office for his AI companies in Medellin, Colombia, last year. Ng posts thoughtful content around the social impacts of AI on his Twitter account, which has more than half a million followers.

Andrew Ng

Number of Followers
+500,000 followers

Main Talking Points
AI in Latin America, AI ethics

Best Recent Posting

Terry Rybolt

Terry Rybolt is currently the chief revenue officer at LiveXchange Corporation, which provides remote contact center outsourcing solutions. He is an expert in the BPO industry and the work-from-home revolution.

Terry Rybolt

Number of Followers
+2,800 followers

Main Talking Points
Work-from-home, BPO industry, GigCX

Best Recent Posting
Using flexibility to build CX resilience

Jon Lunitz

As the general manager of the global outsourcer Ibex Financial, Jon Lunitz has deep insider knowledge of the BPO sector. He also hosts the Wave Zero Podcast where he interviews thought leaders and innovators within the industry. Lunitz is very active on LinkedIn, and regularly posts his views on strategic business planning and implementation.

Jon Lunitz

Number of Followers
+1,500 followers

Main Talking Points
BPO industry, business strategy, CX optimization

Best Recent Posting
Pivot & adapt: The critical next steps for outsourcers

Linda Tuck Chapman

Linda Tuck Chapman is the chief executive officer at Third Party Risk Institute Ltd, a Toronto-based consultancy. She is a leading expert on the risks and variables related to the outsourcing industry. This year, she has posted extensively on LinkedIn about the business impacts of Covid-19.

Linda Tuck Chapman

Number of Followers
+5,500 followers

Main Talking Points
Risk management, work-from-home, Covid-19 disruption

Best Recent Posting
The speed with which business fell prey to “The Great Pause” is staggering. But where there is risk, there is opportunity...

Hui Wu-Curtis

Hui Wu-Curtis is the president and COO at World Connection, a BPO provider with centers in Guatemala City and Boise, Idaho. With more than 20-years of experience in the contact center industry, she is a an established thought leader on all aspects of customer experience.

Hui Wu-Curtis

Number of Followers
+3,000 followers

Main Talking Points
BPO industry, business strategy, CX optimization

Best Recent Posting
As many organizations mobilize to more of a work-at-home model, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to keep our IT systems secure from hackers…

Fabiana Corredor

As the senior sales marketing manager of the US outsourcing firm Auxis, Fabiana Corredor is very active on LinkedIn. With her background in management consulting, Corredor is a uniquely insightful marketing lead, who uses her platform to offer insights beyond corporate messaging.

Fabiana Corredor

Number of Followers
+4,400 followers

Main Talking Points
Back-office services, finance and accounting, Costa Rica

Best Recent Posting
Why finance outsourcing doesn’t mean closing down your finance department

Mark Killick

Mark Killick is the vice president of the care customer support team at Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery deliveries. As such, he has unique insight into the customer journey. Killick uses his LinkedIn to share upbeat news and views, with a particular focus on e-commerce.

Mark Killick

Number of Followers
+2,200 followers

Main Talking Points
E-commerce, CX optimization

Best Recent Posting
Very proud to work for a team that is making a difference in our communities

Peter Ryan

As principal of the consultancy Ryan Strategic Advisory, Montreal-based Peter Ryan is a trustworthy voice when it comes to the BPO industry. He is also a prolific LinkedIn poster, where he offers his views on customer experience, Nearshoring options and favourite comedy shows.

Peter Ryan

Number of Followers
+9,900 followers

Main Talking Points
BPO industry, business strategy, CX optimization

Best Recent Posting
The #ecommerce opportunity is ripe for #BPO providers…

Michele Marius

As the director of the research and advisory firm ICT Pulse Consulting Limited, Michele Marius is a leading authority on IT and telecommunications issues. In addition to that role, she was also recently appointed as the technical coordinator for the United Nations International Telecommunication Union. Her LinkedIn page is packed with exceptionally informative posts about telecommunications issues in the Caribbean region and beyond.

Michele Marius

Number of Followers
+2,800 followers

Main Talking Points
Telecommunications, the Caribbean region

Best Recent Posting
It is easy for business people to view the Internet as primarily a marketing channel and a medium that facilitates e-commerce… 

Bill Huber

Bill Huber is a partner at the advisory firm ISG, where he leads the Digital Platforms & Solutions Advisory practice. His LinkedIn page contains an abundance of high-value content on digital transformation and tech trends.

Bill Huber

Number of Followers
+5,500 followers

Main Talking Points
Business strategy, risk management, Covid-19 disruption

Best Recent Posting
In the midst of #COVID19, ISG’s Jim Mitchell received a call from a U.S.-based enterprise client who said its similarly sized Chinese competitor was spending 80% less on IT...

Mario Tucci

Mario Tucci became vice president of Sales and Alliances at Arion earlier this year and is also the founder and partner of MVD Consulting, a business consultancy headquartered in Uruguay. Tucci is active on both LinkedIn and Twitter, but you’ll find more English-language content on the latter. As a keen observer of tech trends, Tucci is authoritative on the digital transformation underway in Latin America’s southern cone region.

Mario Tucci

Number of Followers
+800 followers

Main Talking Points
Digital transformation, southern cone businesses, software development

Best Recent Posting

Lonnie McRorey

As CEO and co-Founder of the software engineering firms Framework Science and HyreRocket.com, McRorey has broad expertise on Nearshore industry-specific issues. In June this year, he also became a member and expert panel contributor for the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organization for senior tech executives.

Connect with McRorey for practical insights into the daily in-and-outs of Nearshore software development.

Lonnie McRorey

Number of Followers
+13,000 followers

Main Talking Points
Nearshore hiring, Mexico’s tech scene, software development

Best Recent Posting
How we are recruiting software engineers in Mexico faster then the competition

Duncan Wood

As head of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center think tank, Duncan Wood is a leading light on US-Mexican business relations. He regularly tweets interesting news stories around the Mexican economy, political climate and culture. A must-read for anyone interested in outsourcing to Mexico.

Duncan Wood

Number of Followers
+14,400 followers

Main Talking Points
Mexico’s economy, US-Mexican relations, politics

Best Recent Posting

David Velez

As the founder and CEO of Nubank, the largest Fintech company in Latin America, David Velez has a unique perspective on all aspects of technological development. His LinkedIn page brims with optimism about the opportunities rising from the region.

David Velez

Number of Followers
+86,000 followers

Main Talking Points
Fintech, digital transformation

Best Recent Posting Excellent report by Atlantico and Julio Vasconcellos on the large opportunities across Latin America…

Cristina Pombo

As an economist at the Inter-American Development Bank, Cristina Pombo has a unique understanding of the private and public sector interests shaping tech evolution. Pombo uses her LinkedIn page to spread information on the risks and opportunities of emerging technologies.

CristinaPombo

Number of Followers
+2,520 followers

Main Talking Points
AI in Latin America, AI ethics, public policy

Best Recent Posting
A must read indeed: AI & gender equality…

Stephen Woodman

Stephen Woodman is an independent journalist based in the Mexican city of Guadalajara. He has six years’ experience covering business and culture in Latin America. Stephen has been published in numerous international media outlets, including The Financial Times, BBC News and Reuters. To share story ideas, drop him a note here

