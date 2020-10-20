Nearshore’s Top 20 Social Media Influencers

One of the most immediate ways to access the Nearshore business conversation is through social media. It is where truths are revealed, theories are questioned, and provocative ideas grow into powerful mechanisms of debate and discovery. Gaining knowledge on popular topics like country specific analysis, delivery models, talent requirements, and real estate deal-making, often leads to smarter decision-making and a wider strategic understanding of marketplace dynamics.

At Nearshore Americas, we have come to recognize that not all thought leaders are dispensing knowledge equally. Some are unceasingly self-promotional and, despite being on the front lines of important industry activity, tend to reflexively use social media purely to congratulate themselves and their companies.

The Nearshore business community leans heavily on experts across a range of disciplines. These are people who see far beyond their own self-interest and recognize the vital role social media can play in inspiring new ways of thinking. We created our first-ever list of the superstars of Nearshore social media because we believe the time is right to honor professionals who are inspired to build up and encourage others. Our guidance in selecting members of this list included:

Active commitment to topics that are directly tied to Nearshore business services

Consistently practice of sharing information with practical commercial value

Pushing themselves and others to do better personally and professionally

Possessing a high degree authenticity

Some are focused on building greater competence in sourcing and vendor management, others are experts in funding disruptive entrepreneurs, and still others are sharply focused on specific operational practices. All have a part to play in using the social media tools in an effective, culturally affirming manner.

We recommend checking in and learning from these social media influencers. And, finally, we congratulate our colleagues on the list – thank you for your contributions!