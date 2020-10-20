Nearshore’s Top 20 Social Media Influencers

One of the most immediate ways to access the Nearshore business conversation is through social media. It is where truths are revealed, theories are questioned, and provocative ideas grow into powerful mechanisms of debate and discovery. Gaining knowledge on popular topics like country specific analysis, delivery models, talent requirements, and real estate deal-making, often leads to smarter decision-making and a wider strategic understanding of marketplace dynamics.
At Nearshore Americas, we have come to recognize that not all thought leaders are dispensing knowledge equally. Some are unceasingly self-promotional and, despite being on the front lines of important industry activity, tend to reflexively use social media purely to congratulate themselves and their companies.
The Nearshore business community leans heavily on experts across a range of disciplines. These are people who see far beyond their own self-interest and recognize the vital role social media can play in inspiring new ways of thinking. We created our first-ever list of the superstars of Nearshore social media because we believe the time is right to honor professionals who are inspired to build up and encourage others. Our guidance in selecting members of this list included:
- Active commitment to topics that are directly tied to Nearshore business services
- Consistently practice of sharing information with practical commercial value
- Pushing themselves and others to do better personally and professionally
- Possessing a high degree authenticity
Some are focused on building greater competence in sourcing and vendor management, others are experts in funding disruptive entrepreneurs, and still others are sharply focused on specific operational practices. All have a part to play in using the social media tools in an effective, culturally affirming manner.
We recommend checking in and learning from these social media influencers. And, finally, we congratulate our colleagues on the list – thank you for your contributions!
Bismarck Lepe
Bismarck Lepe is the president and CEO of Wizeline, a software and product delivery company with offices in Nearshore tech hubs such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Queretaro. A veteran of the Nearshore industry, Lepe offers valuable and practical insights into the day-to-day management of a software development company.
Number of Followers
+11,700 followers
Main Talking Points
Data, project management, business strategy
Best Recent Posting
Lyft is opening engineering offices in Mexico – so should you!
Adrian Garcia-Aranyos
Adrian Garcia-Aranyos is president of Endeavor Global, an organization focused on scaling high-impact startups. He is an expert on entrepreneurial ecosystems and what exactly makes certain countries, cities and companies achieve sustained success.
Number of Followers
+4,000 followers
Main Talking Points
Tech ecosystems, entrepreneurs, digital transformations
Best Recent Posting
A few years ago our Endeavor Insight team published a report sponsored by our friends at Omidyar Network titled, “ How Did Silicon Valley Become Silicon Valley?”…
Craig Dempsey
Colombia-based Craig Dempsey is the co-founder and managing Director of Biz Latin Hub, a back-office services provider. A prolific LinkedIn poster, Dempsey’s page contains priceless information for anyone interested in outsourcing to Latin America.
Number of Followers
+15,050 followers
Main Talking Points
Business strategy, risk management, Latin America
Best Recent Posting
Why do business in Guatemala?
Andy Kieffer
An experienced and knowledgeable software executive, Kieffer posts original and perceptive content related to the Nearshore industry. As the founder and CEO of Agave Lab Ventures, a Mexican tech incubator based in Guadalajara, Kieffer has particular expertise on Mexico and business disruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Number of Followers
+4,000 followers
Main Talking Points
Commercial real estate, investing, Covid-19 disruption
Best Recent Posting
Post Covid-19 – How visitor management technology can protect your tenants and visitors
Cesar DOnofrio
The co-founder and CEO of the software company Making Sense, Cesar DOnofrio is a leading expert on Nearshoring in Mexico and Argentina. As the head of a firm that specializes in UX, Donofrio’s business vision is refreshingly customer-centric.
Number of Followers
+3,000 followers
Main Talking Points
UX design, software development, Covid-19 disruption
Best Recent Posting
My approach on how Covid-19 is impacting business
Andrew Ng
Andrew Ng is one of the leading global authorities on artificial intelligence. The Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur also opened a new Latin American office for his AI companies in Medellin, Colombia, last year. Ng posts thoughtful content around the social impacts of AI on his Twitter account, which has more than half a million followers.
Number of Followers
+500,000 followers
Main Talking Points
AI in Latin America, AI ethics
Best Recent Posting
Announcing our first international office in Medellin, Colombia! Landing AI, https://t.co/Ryb1M38abX and AI Fund have teams there. AI needs to expand beyond a small handful of hubs like Silicon Valley and Beijing, and I’m bullish about Latin America. https://t.co/47F1ilF5Ab
— Andrew Ng (@AndrewYNg) August 21, 2019
Terry Rybolt
Terry Rybolt is currently the chief revenue officer at LiveXchange Corporation, which provides remote contact center outsourcing solutions. He is an expert in the BPO industry and the work-from-home revolution.
Number of Followers
+2,800 followers
Main Talking Points
Work-from-home, BPO industry, GigCX
Best Recent Posting
Using flexibility to build CX resilience
Jon Lunitz
As the general manager of the global outsourcer Ibex Financial, Jon Lunitz has deep insider knowledge of the BPO sector. He also hosts the Wave Zero Podcast where he interviews thought leaders and innovators within the industry. Lunitz is very active on LinkedIn, and regularly posts his views on strategic business planning and implementation.
Number of Followers
+1,500 followers
Main Talking Points
BPO industry, business strategy, CX optimization
Best Recent Posting
Pivot & adapt: The critical next steps for outsourcers
Linda Tuck Chapman
Linda Tuck Chapman is the chief executive officer at Third Party Risk Institute Ltd, a Toronto-based consultancy. She is a leading expert on the risks and variables related to the outsourcing industry. This year, she has posted extensively on LinkedIn about the business impacts of Covid-19.
Number of Followers
+5,500 followers
Main Talking Points
Risk management, work-from-home, Covid-19 disruption
Best Recent Posting
The speed with which business fell prey to “The Great Pause” is staggering. But where there is risk, there is opportunity...
Hui Wu-Curtis
Hui Wu-Curtis is the president and COO at World Connection, a BPO provider with centers in Guatemala City and Boise, Idaho. With more than 20-years of experience in the contact center industry, she is a an established thought leader on all aspects of customer experience.
Number of Followers
+3,000 followers
Main Talking Points
BPO industry, business strategy, CX optimization
Best Recent Posting
As many organizations mobilize to more of a work-at-home model, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to keep our IT systems secure from hackers…
Fabiana Corredor
Number of Followers
+4,400 followers
Main Talking Points
Back-office services, finance and accounting, Costa Rica
Best Recent Posting
Why finance outsourcing doesn’t mean closing down your finance department
Mark Killick
Number of Followers
+2,200 followers
Main Talking Points
E-commerce, CX optimization
Best Recent Posting
Very proud to work for a team that is making a difference in our communities…
Peter Ryan
As principal of the consultancy Ryan Strategic Advisory, Montreal-based Peter Ryan is a trustworthy voice when it comes to the BPO industry. He is also a prolific LinkedIn poster, where he offers his views on customer experience, Nearshoring options and favourite comedy shows.
Number of Followers
+9,900 followers
Main Talking Points
BPO industry, business strategy, CX optimization
Best Recent Posting
The #ecommerce opportunity is ripe for #BPO providers…
Michele Marius
As the director of the research and advisory firm ICT Pulse Consulting Limited, Michele Marius is a leading authority on IT and telecommunications issues. In addition to that role, she was also recently appointed as the technical coordinator for the United Nations International Telecommunication Union. Her LinkedIn page is packed with exceptionally informative posts about telecommunications issues in the Caribbean region and beyond.
Number of Followers
+2,800 followers
Main Talking Points
Telecommunications, the Caribbean region
Best Recent Posting
It is easy for business people to view the Internet as primarily a marketing channel and a medium that facilitates e-commerce…
Bill Huber
Number of Followers
+5,500 followers
Main Talking Points
Business strategy, risk management, Covid-19 disruption
Best Recent Posting
In the midst of #COVID19, ISG’s Jim Mitchell received a call from a U.S.-based enterprise client who said its similarly sized Chinese competitor was spending 80% less on IT...
Mario Tucci
Mario Tucci became vice president of Sales and Alliances at Arion earlier this year and is also the founder and partner of MVD Consulting, a business consultancy headquartered in Uruguay. Tucci is active on both LinkedIn and Twitter, but you’ll find more English-language content on the latter. As a keen observer of tech trends, Tucci is authoritative on the digital transformation underway in Latin America’s southern cone region.
Number of Followers
+800 followers
Main Talking Points
Digital transformation, southern cone businesses, software development
Best Recent Posting
When news like this comes on prime media it matters. Not just if you are Argentinean. It also applies for those hiring services or investing in Uruguay. @URUinUSA @UKinUruguay@UruguayXXI https://t.co/fsgVZfHk2H
— Mario Tucci (@mtucci11) September 26, 2020
Lonnie McRorey
As CEO and co-Founder of the software engineering firms Framework Science and HyreRocket.com, McRorey has broad expertise on Nearshore industry-specific issues. In June this year, he also became a member and expert panel contributor for the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organization for senior tech executives.
Connect with McRorey for practical insights into the daily in-and-outs of Nearshore software development.
Number of Followers
+13,000 followers
Main Talking Points
Nearshore hiring, Mexico’s tech scene, software development
Best Recent Posting
How we are recruiting software engineers in Mexico faster then the competition
Duncan Wood
As head of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center think tank, Duncan Wood is a leading light on US-Mexican business relations. He regularly tweets interesting news stories around the Mexican economy, political climate and culture. A must-read for anyone interested in outsourcing to Mexico.
Number of Followers
+14,400 followers
Main Talking Points
Mexico’s economy, US-Mexican relations, politics
Best Recent Posting
One of the reasons why Mexico's economy will contract by at least 10% this year pic.twitter.com/RCppi4Qx0J
— Duncan Wood (@AztecDuncan) September 26, 2020
David Velez
Number of Followers
+86,000 followers
Main Talking Points
Fintech, digital transformation
Best Recent Posting Excellent report by Atlantico and Julio Vasconcellos on the large opportunities across Latin America…
Cristina Pombo
As an economist at the Inter-American Development Bank, Cristina Pombo has a unique understanding of the private and public sector interests shaping tech evolution. Pombo uses her LinkedIn page to spread information on the risks and opportunities of emerging technologies.
Number of Followers
+2,520 followers
Main Talking Points
AI in Latin America, AI ethics, public policy
Best Recent Posting
A must read indeed: AI & gender equality…