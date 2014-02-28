US Demand for Software Engineers Soars

The demand for software engineers is soaring in American tech hubs, with some companies, particularly smaller ones, taking more than a month to fill vacant positions.

Employers are taking an average of 44 days to hire a software developer/ engineer, according to Burning Glass, which analyses millions of job postings across the United States.

The other professionals enjoying high demand are program managers and network engineers.

US employers put out advertisements for more than 300,000 tech positions in the month of June alone, according to CompTIA, the American trade association.

In the first six months of this year, tech companies added more than 80,000 jobs, pushing the unemployment rate for IT occupations to 2.2 %. The national unemployment rate stands at 5.9 %.

“Software and application developers, IT support specialists, systems engineers and architects, systems analysts and IT project managers are in the highest demand,” says the report.

“Jobs in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, or those requiring emerging tech skills accounted for 28% of all open positions.”

The major metropolitan areas where the demand for tech workers is quite high include New York, Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Jose.