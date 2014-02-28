Spirit to Resume Daily Flights to Honduras

American low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will resume flights to the capital of Honduras, Tegucigalpa, despite travel warning from the US State Department.

Starting November 17, Spirit would run nonstop flights between Tegucigalpa and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport, and George Bush International Airport.

“Guests flying from the areas of Tegucigalpa and Comayagua will be able to connect through Fort Lauderdale to more than 35 cities in the United States,” the carrier announced in a statement.

Spirit will be the first US carrier to land in Palmerola. Formerly a military airbase, Palmerola is the new airport in the Honduran capital, replacing the Toncontin International Airport.

The United States has assigned various levels of advisory to countries in Central America and the Caribbean, yet American carriers have continued to add flights to the region.

They have resumed almost all flights to Central America and the Caribbean region, reported Sun-Sentinel citing a spokeswoman at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, a hub for flights heading to countries south of the US border.

Honduras is under level 3 advisory, on a scale of 1 to 4. The US State Department often issues such advisories, urging its citizens to avoid traveling to those countries.