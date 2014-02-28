Sprinter Usain Bolt Strengthens Rural Jamaican Schools

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has equipped more than 20 kindergartens in rural Jamaica with necessary goods such as papers and printers.

The supplies, likely to benefit more than 1,200 school children in the country, are valued at more than J$2.2 million (US$14,914), according to the Usain Bolt Foundation.

The sprinter’s donation has delighted parents of children in these schools, according to local media outlets. Education institutes across rural Jamaica have become more or less dysfunctional following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Considering these reports, each school will get a printer and five reams of paper, one hand-washing station, one thermometer, and one storage bin.

A LaserJet printer, for example, is necessary equipment for teachers to produce worksheets that parents use while teaching children at home.

In an Instagram video, Bolt said that he knew that “it is a tiring time for students” in the rural areas.

Remote learning has become the new normal in many Caribbean countries, but in rural Jamaica, many families cannot afford a computing device to learn online.

The sprinter, who is often called “lightning bolt”, is widely considered to be the greatest runner of all time. He holds a world record in the 100 meters and 200 meters. He is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012, and 2016).

Bolt knows firsthand how difficult it is to school in rural Jamaica, where his parents ran a grocery shop when he was a kid.