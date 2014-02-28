Stefanini Bets Big on IT Security Market with Bucharest Center

Brazilian IT integrator Stefanini has launched a cybersecurity center in the Romanian capital Bucharest in an apparent bid to capitalize on the surge in outsourced IT security services in this remote-working era.

The news comes in less than six months after the Brazilian firm purchased a controlling stake in Romanian cybersecurity provider Cyber Smart Defence (CSD).

CSD runs offices in Dubai as well as the United States, in addition to Romania, with its clients including Țiriac Holding, Orange, Carrefour, Fildas Group, Pro TV, Gothaer Asigurări, Librabank, Emirates Airlines, Al Habtoor Group.

Together, they are now aiming to achieve an annual turnover of US$600 million over the next 3 years.

Cybersecurity service is not new in Stefanini’s portfolio, though. The Brazilian firm ventured into the sector in 2016 when it formed a joint venture with Israeli specialist Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

According to local media, IT security service accounts for only 1% of Stefanini’s revenue. The company’s goal is to increase this share to 5% in the next two years.

“Despite the economic downturn, we saw some companies doubling or even tripling their cybersecurity budgets, especially amid rising telemarketing, which comes with a greater danger,” says Farlei Kothe, CEO Stefanini EMEA.

“A few years ago, companies spent a lot on cybersecurity products. Lately, they are more and more interested in outsourced cybersecurity services, performed by highly trained, specialized professionals.”