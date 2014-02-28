Talent Shortage Bites Hard, Delaying Technology Adoption

The global tech talent shortage has begun to take its toll, with the scarcity of qualified professionals forcing businesses to delay the adoption of new technologies like automation.

IT executives now regard the talent shortage as a far bigger challenge than cybersecurity, according to the latest Gartner survey. In the survey, 75% of respondents blamed the talent shortage for the delay in adopting automation technologies.

“Of all the IT automation technologies profiled in the survey, only 20% have moved ahead in the adoption cycle since 2020. The issue of talent is to blame here,” said Yinuo Geng, research vice president at Gartner.

Automation isn’t the only victim. Today, most IT segments are running short of skilled workers. Gartner says it found a shortage of professionals in IT domains including networking, security, digital workplace, storage and database as well.

The rush for digital transformation following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is the main cause for the talent shortage, the survey claims.

“The ongoing push toward remote work and the acceleration of hiring plans in 2021 has exacerbated IT talent scarcity, especially for sourcing skills that enable cloud and edge, automation and continuous delivery,” Geng added.

In the survey, 58% of IT leaders said they had increased spending on new technologies.

According to the report, there has been a heightened demand for cloud and security solutions since March, 2020.

Unfortunately, the sudden rise in demand for talent came at a time when there was already a shortage of skills in the workforce.

How can the Talent Shortage Issue be Fixed?

Encouraging every employee to reskill and engage in continuous learning could be the short-term solution, say analysts. Geng urges companies to focus on “creating long-term talent” plans, rather than short term solutions.

Already, some employers have begun offering higher wages and greater work flexibility to retain talent and attract skilled professionals, according to ManpowerGroup.

In its survey released earlier this month, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) of companies reported talent shortages and difficulty hiring – a 15-year high. Some respondents even talked about launching “career coaching programs” for their staff in the months to come.

“As tech disruption accelerates, employers are looking for the right blend of technical skills and human strengths,” said the workforce solutions vendor.

Upskilling programs, say analysts, not only ease the task of managing emerging technologies but also help retain talent.

Training also helps employees fit the role, according to a recent survey of HR leaders by CompTIA. In its study, more than 40% of respondents said they were planning to upskill and reskill current employees.