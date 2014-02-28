TaskUs Expands Footprints to Cali, Colombia

American BPO provider TaskUs has expanded its operations to Colombia with the launch of a delivery center in Cali.

The Santa Monica, California-based company has not fully built its office yet but says its local employees can begin their work from “the comfort” of their home.

The Cali office will be equipped with numerous gaming instruments and have rooms for meditation. The facility is reportedly under construction in the Northern part of Colombia’s third-largest city.

For the customer experience services provider – whose clients include Uber Technologies, Tinder, BetterDoctor, and Balsam Brands – this is the second delivery center in Latin America, with the first one located in Mexico.

TaskUs has often claimed that it takes care of its employees better than many of its industry peers. In 2019, TaskUs’ Mexican site director Aaron Davis put his company’s annual attrition rate at 30%, while pointing to the industry average that stood at 150%.

“We also have an exceptional referral rate at 61%, compared to the industry average in the 30% range. It shows that our employees not only want to work for TaskUs, but they want their friends and families to do also,” Davis said during the interview.

“Cali is Colombia’s hidden gem!” stated Guillermo Ulloa, VP of Operations at TaskUs. “Whether you are looking for bird watching, salsa dancing lessons, sports, or even best-of-class outsourcing operations, Cali is the place to be as the strategic development node of southwest Colombia.”

It seems the easy availability of bilingual talent was the primary reason for TaskUs to choose Colombia for its Latin American expansion.

“This great news positions Cali as a digital and creative investment destination,” reacted Maria Fernanda Santa, Secretary of Economic Development of Cali.