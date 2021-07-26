TCS to Expand Operations in Arizona with $300 Million Investment

Indian IT services giant TCS will expand operations in the US state of Arizona with an investment of US$300 million.

The Mumbai, India-based IT provider is also intending to pour a huge sum of money into building a tech talent pool in the state, as it is hoping to add 220 new employees to its payroll by 2023.

Nearly 10,000 computing jobs are lying vacant in Arizona, as barely 30% public high schools in the state teach foundational courses in computer science. There were only 1,014 graduates in computer science in 2018, according to Code.org.

The IT firm has implemented its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) and goIT programs to bolster talent growth in the state, alongside with Arizona State University’s Innovation Lab, which promotes IT within the curriculum.

“The success in Phoenix, which helped 130 students, allowed TCS to scale the partnership model around the US, including a first-of-its-kind playbook for facilitating a design thinking program. Since 2019, more than 1,200 educators have accessed IMFIS online content, reaching over 70,000 students in Arizona,” TCS stated in a press release.

Today, the company has employed 780 people in the state, with most of them based at the Phoenix Business Center.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Arizona, tap local talent to help clients in their transformation journeys, and contribute to the growth of the technology industry here. We also look forward to expanding our community engagement through our STEM initiatives to help nurture the next generation of local technology leaders in our schools,” said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.