TCS Expands in Canada with a Center in Montreal

Indian IT services giant TCS is set to launch a delivery center in Montreal, with plans to recruit 600 Canadians over the next three years.

The office with 9,500-square feet of floor space is currently under construction in downtown Montreal and will be ready for occupation by the end of April.

The Montreal office will not serve as an “outpost” to serve US clients across the border, a business strategy the Indian IT firms are accused of using in order to get around the immigration barriers erected by the previous Donald Trump administration.

TCS found the need to expand in Canada after it wrapped up a slew of IT contracts with local companies. “We are ….. partnering with some of Canada’s largest and most dynamic corporations,” said Soumen Roy, Country Head for TCS Canada.

TCS will immediately hire 100 employees and start providing tech training to potential future employees.

“The pioneering training program gives educators the tools they need to integrate computational thinking into their curriculum,” stated the Mumbai, India-based firm with reference to its “Ignite My Future in School” program.

The company official said they are looking for highly skilled staff as the Montreal office will focus on new technologies such as cloud computing, advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI.